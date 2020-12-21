Wonder Woman 1984 gets an early home release in the UK

Missed out on seeing Wonder Woman 1984 on the big screen? Well, you’ll soon be able to watch it from the comfort of your own home, as the movie is set to get a PVOD release in the UK and Ireland less than a month after its cinema release.

PVOD (AKA premium video on demand) allows customers to access video on demand content sooner than they would have been able to otherwise, but at a higher price point than regular VOD services like Netflix. The Gal Gadot-led DC sequel will be available to rent for 48 hours from January 13 and it’ll remain in cinemas (where they’re still open) after this date, too.

Of the UK’s 840 cinemas, only 228 are currently open due to Covid-19 restrictions – entertainment venues, which includes cinemas, have been forced to close in major British cities including London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Edinburgh. Cinemas in the capital had to close on December 16 – the same day Wonder Woman 1984 was released in the UK.

Warner Bros. were reportedly in talks about an exclusive PVOD deal with Sky, but this seems to have fallen through as the movie will be available to stream on other platforms too. Meanwhile, in the US, the movie is still on track for its hybrid release , debuting simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max on Christmas Day.