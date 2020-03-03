Diana Prince fights back in this exclusive new image from Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 arrives this summer, picking up with Diana Prince nearly 70 years after the events of her World War 1-set solo movie.

Director Patty Jenkins returns, having co-written the script with Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham. With Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman entering the era of unchecked capitalism, bumbags, and exercise videos, expect a tonally different film from the World War 1-set original.

Above, you can see Wonder Woman dispatching two goons in a shopping mall, in an exclusive image from the new issue of our sister publication Total Film magazine.

Jenkins calls the ’80s-set sequel “a much harder movie to shoot… I was more ambitious with it. So doing all the stunts for real on wires and things, it’s extremely complicated and time-consuming. And everybody involved knows that you could say, ‘Oh, forget it, we’ll just do it in CG.’ So it was difficult in a new way [compared to the first film].”

And Jenkins also tells Total Film that the ’80s setting informed the style and tone of the movie. “We weren’t trying to make a mimicry [of the ’80s],” says Jenkins. “We were trying to make a movie as if it was a grounded movie in the ’80s.”

The sequel sees the stakes upped with two villains: Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Minerva, aka Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal’s Max Lord. Plus, old flame Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) has mysteriously returned, youthful as before, despite seemingly perishing in an exploding plane during WW1.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens in the US and the UK on June 5. For more from Patty Jenkins, check out the new issue of Total Film, which his shelves this Friday, March 6. There are two different No Time to Die covers available on the newsstand, check them both out below:

(Image credit: Universal/Total Film)

(Image credit: Universal/Total Film)

If you’re a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue, and you’ll get exclusive subscriber-only covers delivered directly to your doormat before the magazine hits shelves?

We’re currently running a subscription offer where you can subscribe for as little as £10.25 for three months, and you’ll also get a die cast metal 1:100 replica of the Hogwarts Express from Corgi. Head to My Favourite Magazines now to take advantage of the offer. (Ts and Cs apply.)