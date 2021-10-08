Marvel calls X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine "the greatest Wolverine story ever told"

Marvel Comics has unveiled the covers for the first issues of what the publisher calls "the greatest Wolverine story ever told" in the twin limited series X Deaths of Wolverine and X Lives of Wolverine. The two limited series, which follow a format inspired by the interweaving House of X and Powers of X limited series that launched Jonathan Hickman's X-Men run.

Previously announced as part of a spate of Marvel Comics "tentpole" titles for 2022, the new covers for X Deaths of Wolverine and X Lives of Wolverine shed some new light on what may occur in the pages of the interlocking stories, which are said to flash back and forth between Wolverine's past, present, and future.

The cover of X Lives of Wolverine #1 from Adam Kubert and Frank Martin (who also created the cover for X Deaths of Wolverine #1) shows many of the guises Logan has taken on over the years, including glimpses of his current Wolverine costume; his original Wolverine outfit; his iconic white tux jacket and eyepatch he wears as Patch of Madripoor; his Weapon X training and programming headgear; his early black and gold special forces uniform; his Canadian army uniform from World War I; a slight look at his early days as the troubled James Howlett; and of course a look at Logan in his most feral, wild nature.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Taken together, the images form a somewhat incomplete narrative of his life (we're a little surprised not to see a samurai Wolverine depicted in the group), from his origins as the illegitimate son of a wealthy landowner, to becoming a soldier, to being recruited into the Weapon X program, and eventually joining the X-Men.

Along with the release of the covers, writer Benjamin Percy, who helms the Wolverine ongoing title as well as both limited series, has tweeted a tease for Wolverine fans ready to dig into the secrets that still surround his life.

"I know some folks have been waiting for some Wolverine family moments," Percy tweeted. "Well...stay tuned. Adam Kubert just handed in a cover for the X Lives of Wolverine/ X Deaths of Wolverine that's going to make you stand up and cheer."

X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine both kick off in January.

Stay on top of our listing of all the new X-Men comics scheduled for release in 2021 and beyond.