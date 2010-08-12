Win tickets to see Monsters at Film4 FrightFest

Film4 Frightfest 2010 is fast approaching, and to celebrate our partnership with the world's premiere horror film festival, we have a 65 pairs of tickets to give away to our official Total Film screening of Monsters on Saturday 28th August at the Empire, Leicester Square!

Total Film Sponsors: Monsters



Last year, we sponsored the brilliant The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo . This year, we’re sponsoring Brit director Gareth Edwards’ debut feature Monsters , a genre-bender that prioritises character over Cloverfield -scale carnage.

Forget about those “the new District 9 ” headlines: Monsters is a very different beast, a sci-fi fable in which a cynical journalist and a terrified tourist bond while travelling through South American terrain quarantined following alien infestation.

If you ever wondered what a cross between The African Queen and a creature feature might look like, this is the film for you.

Total Film Sponsors: Monsters will be presented by Total Film Deputy Editor and resident horror expert Jamie Graham. The screening will take place at 9.00pm on Saturday 28th August at the Empire, Leicester Square, London.

Film4 FrightFest 2010 takes place in London from 26 - 30 August, and features 36 films from 14 countries, 9 world premieres, 2 screens and will feature the one and only Tobe Hooper as Total Film's inaugural Total Icon – making Film4 Frightfest one of the biggest and best horror film festivals in the world.

