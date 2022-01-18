Willem Dafoe has "fantasized" about playing an imposter Joker opposite Joaquin Phoenix

Willem Dafoe hasn't exactly imagined himself playing the Joker – but he does have an idea about playing a fake version of the Clown Prince of Crime opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

Phoenix played the Joker in the 2019 film of the same name, and while a sequel may or may not be happening, Dafoe has an idea revolving around what he calls a "Joker imposter."

"There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter," Dafoe told GQ, in reference to people telling him he'd be perfect for the villainous role. "So it would be possible to have not duelling Jokers but someone that says to be the Joker that isn't the Joker. And that kind of opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you had Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, and then you had someone who was either imitating or riffing off what he did. I fantasized about that. But other than that I am not talking to anybody [about it], you're the first one."

Dafoe recently reprised his role of Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and considering his part involved a lot of maniacal laughter and evil schemes, he does seem the perfect fit to play the Joker, real or fake.

As for when we'll see the DC villain on screen again, while nothing has been confirmed about the upcoming The Batman, there is a rumor linking Eternals star Barry Keoghan to the role. At the moment, that's purely speculation – but Keoghan has been confirmed for the cast.

The Batman arrives this March 4. In the meantime, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.