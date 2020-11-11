Before you can get anywhere with your next-gen console, you may be wondering where is the PS5 Power Button? And don't worry, it's not a totally silly question because both the PS5 Power Button and the eject disc button (for any PS5 that isn't the Digital Edition, of course) are very discrete.

They're actually hidden in the glossy black panel that runs down the centre of the PS5. Look down at the bottom half of the console, and you'll see two very thin, pill-shaped buttons. If you're standing your console vertically, the power button is the bottom button. If you're going sideways, it's the button on the right.

(Image credit: Sony)

Unless you're setting your PS5 up in good lighting, it's actually very easy to miss both of these. Plus, as they're not labelled, it's not very clear which ones which until you start poking and prodding. If you're anything like me, you'll be nervous around your new bit of kit too, which never helps when things aren't clearly labelled.

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Of course, once you've got your controller all synced up, you'll probably never have to use the PS5 Power Button again. It's just the initial set-up process that may catch you out with its sneaky buttons.

PS5 review | How to eject a PS5 disc | Transfer games to PS5 hard drive | How to use a PS4 controller with PS5 | PS5 standby mode explained | PS5 compatible SSD | Upcoming PS5 games | How to download PS4 saves on PS5 | PS5 deals