Watch the moment The Crimes of Grindelwald cast realise only *some* of them know the Fantastic Beasts 3 title

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is mere days away from opening in cinemas on November 16, 2018, but fans are already desperate for news about the next movie in the franchise, Fantastic Beasts 3. I guess that's what happens when you announced a five-movie series before the first film even releases...

Luckily, I recently caught up with the cast of The Crimes of Grindelwald to talk about the upcoming movie, the Harry Potter universe as a whole, and to see if I could tease any tidbits from them about what comes next.

Knowing they'd all been sworn to secrecy, I didn't expect to find out anything concrete about Fantastic Beasts 3, but what happened next was a bit of a surprise. As it turns out, the cast already know the Fantastic Beasts 3 title. Well, some of them do...

"I do!" Jude Law, who plays a young Dumbledore in The Crimes of Grindelwald, happily announced when I asked the cast if they knew the name of the next Fantastic Beasts film. "I did find it out last night..." revealed Eddie Redmayne who reprises his as Newt Scamander alongside Law. But there was one cast member who has no idea what the title is and was pretty surprised to find out her co-stars did.

When Katherine Waterston - who plays Porpentina Goldstein in The Crimes of Grindelwald - quizzed Redmayne about how he found out about the Fantastic Beasts 3 title, he paused for a second before pointing at Law... "Did I tell you?" Law asks, holding his hands up and proclaiming himself "the Leaky Cauldron".

I'm sure as soon as I left the room Law and Redmayne told Waterston exactly what the title of the next Fantastic Beasts movie will be, but it will be a while before the rest of us find out.

In the meantime, watch the video above to see the humorous exchange between the cast when they realize only some of them know the title, and continuing watching for the rest of my interview with The Crimes of Grindelwald cast where we discuss why Grindelwald is so dangerous and whether all out war is on the horizon.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens on November 16, 2018.