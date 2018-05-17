Watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal here at 10 am PDT / 6pm BST

We've had fun considering all the rumors, including the absence of a traditional single-player campaign and inclusion of a battle royale mode , but now it's time to buckle down for the full Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal. Activision has still only officially confirmed the game's title, platforms (PC, PS4, and Xbox One), and release date (October 12), but that will change today at the "Community Reveal Event" in Los Angeles. Assuming you don't have tickets to the physical event itself, how can you watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal? Easy! Just catch the livestream above, and read on for some more answers.

When will the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal begin? According to Activision, the livestream will begin at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST on Thursday, May 17 (that's today).

What will the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal include? The event will feature the "world gameplay reveal" for Black Ops 4 as well as a look at its development and "additional classified intel." There will almost definitely be weird secret messages for the community to decode.

Does this mean Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 won't be an E3 2018 game ? No, chances are still very good that we'll see more of Black Ops 4 at E3. Activision has done pre-E3 reveal events for Call of Duty games in the past but they typically have more to show at their current console partner's E3 show as well. In this case, that means you should look for more Black Ops 4 info to arrive on the Sony stage.