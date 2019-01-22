Watch Nier: Automata's 2B fight the Xenomorph queen in this Monster Hunter: World mod

Monster Hunter: World getting ported to PC meant two things. One, a huge chunk of gamers would get to experience Monster Hunter's engrossing formula for the first time. Two, World was going to get modded to hell and back. Judging from some of the game's more recent mods, I think we have officially reached the back stage of that timeline. How else do you explain Nier: Automata's 2B fighting the Xenomorph queen from Aliens? See for yourself, courtesy of YouTuber Apex Gaming :

We have a modder by the name of UberGrainy to thank for this stunning mod combination. You can find their Xeno'morph Queen and Yorha No 2 Type B mods over on Nexus Mods. UberGrainy also linked to the Xenomorph model they used to make the former, which is pretty cool in its own right.

Now, we've seen modded layered armor before - and 2B looks great, don't get me wrong - but the Xenomorph queen is in a class of her own. It may well be the best visual mod I've ever seen for World. It's a perfect fit for Xeno'jiiva, World's final boss - even the names synch up. She's missing her second mouth, an extra pair of arms, and an egg sack, but UberGrainy's Xenomorph is still a dead ringer for the iconic alien mother. I especially love her massive crest and tail, which have been translated to Xeno'jiiva's model remarkably well.

As Apex Gaming demonstrated, the queen looks good in cutscenes and in combat. It's not flawless - even UberGrainy acknowledged that some attack animations cause a bit of clipping - but it is incredible. All we need now is a mod that makes 2B say, "Get away from her, you bitch!"

Incidentally, UberGrainy previously released a mod that turns the Elder Dragon Teostra into Simba from the Lion King, and quite honestly I don't know what to do with this information, or this screenshot:

As our sister site PC Gamer reported last year, UberGrainy also brought Thomas the Tank Engine to World:

Never change, modders.