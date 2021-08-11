Warzone Season 5 delay pushes it back one day

A last-minute Warzone Season 5 delay has pushed the Call of Duty battle royale's next wave of content to Thursday, August 12 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BT.

The official Call of Duty Twitter announced the delay today, jokingly suggesting that it'll give Warzone players another day to hit tier 100 on their battle pass. As fans quickly pointed out in the replies, most of the folks determined to hit tier 100 probably did so several months ago, but hey, more time is more time.

If nothing else, this will effectively extend the Warzone Season 5 pre-loading period, which recently began admitting PlayStation players. You might not need to hop back in and grind tiers, but everyone can appreciate more time to download the seasonal update early and remove one more step from the launch day process. Pre-loading won't necessarily help you when the game's servers inevitably implode as a zillion people pile in to answer the call of duty, obviously, but every little bit helps.

Warzone Season 5 doesn't seem to be overhauling the main map, but it is packing big new modes like Clash, which will bring 50v50 combat to Verdansk. New guns, operators, battle pass rewards, and other goodies will roll out through the season as well.

