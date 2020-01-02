WandaVision is coming to Disney Plus earlier than expected

A new Disney Plus promo teasing all the 2020 content coming to the streaming service has revealed that WandaVision has been bumped up. The Marvel Cinematic Universe series was originally set to debut in 2021 and will center around Scarlet Witch (aka Wanda Maximoff) and Vision, but we don't know much else, save for the 50s-style poster for the series. Check out the promo below.

We thought we were only getting one Marvel original series in 2020, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but it seems like Disney Plus is hedging its bets on original content after the success of The Mandalorian. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are reprising their roles for WandaVision, but since it takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, it's unlikely that Vision is actually returning in the robot flesh. What I'm curious about is if Elizabeth Olsen's Eastern European (Sokovian) accent will return, because that's been missing since Captain America: Civil War.

ScreenRant reports that WandaVision's plot is "rumored to include SWORD (Sentient World Observation and Response Department), a counterterrorism agency from the comics" and the show's tone will be "half classic sitcom, half MCU spectacular." Plus, the events of the series will reportedly tie in with Scarlet Witch's cameo in the upcoming film Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

WandaVision will also include appearances from Kat Dennings' Darcy Lewis of Thor and Thor: Dark World fame, and Randall Park's Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp.