Venom 2 trailer teases Tom Hardy's anti-hero's fight with Carnage

The first Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage trailer has arrived, featuring Tom Hardy's anti-hero going against Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady, who later becomes the symbiote villain known as Carnage.

The Venom 2 trailer strikes a fun tone as Eddie Brock learns to live with Venom, the alien parasite making him breakfast and helping protect a local shop owner. However, things get dark when Cletus enters the scene. Watch above.

Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom 2 sees Hardy joined by The Irishman star Stephen Graham, seen in the trailer as a police officer, and Michelle Williams as Anne Weying. At the time of Graham's casting, producer Matt Tolmach suggested that it was possible Venom 2 could target an R-rating following the success of Joker, but went on to cite the PG-13-rated first Venom's financial success as proof of a winning formula. The new trailer certain seems family friendly.

Tolmach went on to say that Venom 2 would focus more on the relationship between Eddie and Venom. "[Fans] love that relationship," Tolmaoch said. "What people say all the time is the relationship between Eddie and Venom is… I just want to spend more time with those guys. And that's such a testament to Tom Hardy, who obviously played both parts ... And the heart of Venom was always the relationship between Eddie and Venom. These two characters, these two sides that had to figure out how to live together and that were somehow better together than they were separately, or more successful, and what that meant."

Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage reaches cinemas on September 17 and will be the second installment in Sony's Marvel universe.