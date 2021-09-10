Venom 2 runtime revealed – and it's the shortest Marvel movie so far

Are you ready for Carnage? Well, don't expect too much destruction, as the Venom 2 runtime has been revealed and its a brisk outing for the symbiote.

With the movie's release date fast approaching, a listing for the Tom Hardy-starring sequel appeared on the ticket website Fandango, revealing that Venom 2 will be just 90 minutes long.

That makes Venom 2 – officially titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage – the shortest Marvel movie in a long while. In fact, no entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is shorter than 1 hour 52 minutes, a runtime held by both Thor: The Dark World and The Incredible Hulk. That's the same runtime as the first Venom.

The only Marvel movie to come close is the X-Men movie The New Mutants, which was released last year to negative reviews. Hopefully, Venom 2 won't suffer the same fate.

As well as having a slim 90-minute runtime, the movie has been rated PG-13 for "intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material, and suggestive references." The first Venom was rated the same for "intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for language."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage sees Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock learning to live with Venom. They soon face the villainous Cletus Kasady, portrayed by Woody Harrelson, as well as his partner, Naomi Harris, who plays Shriek. Michelle Williams also returns as Anne Weying, while Stephen Graham joins the franchise as Detective Mulligan.

Venom 2 arrives in cinemas October 1. Until the sequel arrives, check out our guide to all of 2021's upcoming major movie release dates.