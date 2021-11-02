The Valheim Mistlands update is coming! In a recent message on Steam, Valheim developer Iron Gate confirmed that it's started working on the next big update, which will include the new Mistlands biome. That means we can expect a lot of new exploration content, which is undoubtedly great news for all you Vikings stuck in the 10th Norse Realm.

Although the Hearth and Home update has only just arrived, we already have some information on the next Valheim updates (yes, plural). If you’re curious to learn more about the Mistlands release date and contents, as well as the smaller Mountain biome update, here’s everything we know so far.

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

The Mistlands will be the first new biome since Valheim launched in early access. Since every Valheim biome has its own unique landscape, creatures, and final boss, the Mistlands update is expected to have a bigger impact on the game than Hearth and Home, which focused on building materials and food upgrades.

So far, we know that the Valheim team is working on the Mistlands’ terrain and textures (see picture). It looks like the Mistlands will get a grassy surface in a moist environment. And (no big surprise here) we can spot some of the mist in the distance. Iron Gate CEO Richard Svensson posted another Mistlands picture on his Twitter which shows a very rocky landscape. Bear in mind that the terrain may still change a lot before the update is released.

Some misty landscape is taking shape. Still a long way to go, but I'm pretty happy with it so far. #gamedev #valheim pic.twitter.com/hHAx2yVqobOctober 26, 2021 See more

As some of you may know, the Mistlands have actually been part of the Valheim world from the start, but the landscape is temporary and there aren’t any creatures yet. The two Mistlands pictures we’ve seen so far don’t show any of the barren trees, cobwebs, mist flares, and giant skulls as previously found in the game yet.

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

As the work has only just started, there’s currently no release date for Mistlands. Given that it’s likely to be much bigger than Hearth and Home, we shouldn’t expect it before 2022.

However, Iron Gate mentioned that they’re also working on smaller updates. These are meant to be released before Mistlands, so you might want to keep an eye out for those.

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

At least one of the smaller updates Iron Gate is preparing takes place in the Mountain Biome. Judging by two new pictures from Iron Gate (see above and below), it seems that this snowy and inhospitable region will get some cave areas. As both the entrance and the stone formation in the pictures look suspiciously creature-made, perhaps we’ll get to see some new lifeforms.

Keep in mind that this is just concept art, and doesn’t show the final product yet.

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

Valheim roadmap: Cult of the Wolf, and Ships and the Sea

Some Valheim players are wondering what happened to the original roadmap published earlier in 2021. There were four updates planned for this year, of which the first (Hearth and Home) has arrived. As Mistlands was originally meant to be the fourth update of this year, that leaves update number two, ‘Cult of the Wolf’, and update number three, ‘Ships and the Sea’.

It’s possible that some of the content from Cult of the Wolf will be part of the upcoming smaller Mountain Biome update instead, which strengthens the theory that there could be new creatures involved. Perhaps we’ll get to fight a bunch of crazed wolf-worshipping Mountain hermits, who knows?

As for the ships update, this could also become a smaller pre-Mistlands update. However, as we haven’t heard anything about ships for a while, this update may also be postponed or become part of the next big update after Mistlands.

We only got the concept art, early development pictures, and our imagination, but it’s never too early to start dreaming of new Valheim adventures, right?