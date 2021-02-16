Valheim flint - how to get it and what it can be used for

Valheim flint is a very important ingredient for a number of things in the game, but what should be a simple and easy resource to find, is actually quite troublesome for new players. Wondering how to get flint in Valheim is one of those questions everyone will have early on in their days as a viking, but we're here to help and put this dilemma to bed once and for all. Here's all you need to know about Valheim flint, including where to find it and what it can be used for.

How to get flint in Valheim

(Image credit: Coffee Stain Publishing)

Unlike Minecraft, where you obtain flint by destroying gravel, Valheim flint can simply be found laying on the ground. You just need to be in a specific area.

Flint in Valheim is always on the beach by coastal areas or river banks. You're never too far from bodies of water thanks to how the Valheim world generation works, so if you pick a direction and run for a few minutes, chances are you'll find water.

Look along the ground near the edge of the water and you'll spot some pale rocks. This is what flint looks like and while collecting enough flint can take a while, it's not a particularly difficult job. Flint respawns frequently too, so you're able to continue combing the same beach every few in-game days.

How to use flint in Valheim

(Image credit: Coffee Stain Publishing)

Flint is used for a number of different recipes in Valheim, but the main ones are to do with weaponry. The Flint Spear is one of the best early-game weapons you can craft, while Flinthead Arrows are cheap to craft and are great at taking down enemies from range. Then there's also the Flint Axem which is stronger than a Stone Axe and an important upgrade. Make sure you collect and store a lot of flint, because it will be useful – especially for arrows – throughout your entire Valheim experience.