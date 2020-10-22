Tom Holland reveals first official look at the Uncharted movie

Tom Holland has delivered the very first image from the upcoming Uncharted movie, debuting his younger version of protagonist Nathan Drake.

The image shows Holland in Nathan Drake's game-accurate gear, holsters and all. There's the slightly smug look on his face too, which bodes well.

It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted Tom Holland A photo posted by @tomholland2013 on Oct 22, 2020 at 7:46am PDT

Before Holland's reveal, the first potential story tease was revealed by the Uncharted movie's official Twitter account – and it might just help pinpoint some of the lost treasure that Holland's Drake and Mark Wahlberg’s Sully will be hunting down.

The message includes an image of what looks like an ornate sword plunged way, way into the ground. Alongside that is an open book featuring a portrait of 16th Century Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan and a quote of his: “Meet the shadowy future without fear and conquer the unknown.”

The adventure begins. “Meet the shadowy future without fear and conquer the unknown.” - Ferdinand Magellan pic.twitter.com/EKonOZax3KOctober 22, 2020

Unless you’ve brushed up on your European explorers recently, you may not know about Magellan. A renowned sailor, Magellan organised and took part in several high-profile trips around the world, including a fateful journey to the Phillipines. While there, he was stabbed and killed by someone wielding a sword during the Battle of Mactan.

Knowing Uncharted’s knack for rewriting history to show famous figures were actually on the trail of hidden treasure, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Nate’s first real expedition having him follow in Magellan’s footsteps.

Bizarrely, the Uncharted movie is at least taking some inspiration from certain plot points in Nathan Fillion’s 2018 Uncharted fan film. There, Fillion’s Nathan Drake was similarly looking for something to do with Magellan. It’s likely that the story similar story beats and teases are just coincidences, but it’s an interesting overlap between both unofficial and official projects.

Maybe we can expect some more hidden clues soon. After all, the Uncharted movie is currently filming – and set photos show Drake and Sully suited and booted in Berlin. For now, we’ll have to unleash our inner Drake and hope that more dusty artefacts and timeworn tomes fall into our laps… Unless Tom Holland is playing fast and loose with spoilers once more.