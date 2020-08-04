The Umbrella Academy showrunner reveals what he hopes to explore in season 3

The Umbrella Academy season 2 has been streaming on Netflix for a short while, and fans are already clamouring for a season 3. The streaming service may not have confirmed a return for the super-powered siblings, yet the showrunner Steve Blackman has already been talking up a potential sequel series.

Warning: Spoilers for The Umbrella Academy season 2 ahead!

(Image credit: Netflix)

The second season ends with the group heading back to the present, yet things are different. There's no Umbrella Academy at all – and instead we have The Sparrow Academy, which also consists of powerful characters. There's also a mysterious floating cube in the final scene, which you get a quick glance at. We all have a fair few questions about what exactly it does, and TV Guide asked Blackman to explain.

"A lot of people may not see that cube at first," he said. "I think [the cube's purpose] will be revealed in season 3, if we're lucky enough to be picked up." Unfortunately, he went into no more detail about the cube.

Another thing the showrunner was quizzed about was whether, now that Hargreeves is still alive, the siblings will be able to work through some of their Daddy issues moving forward. "I hope so, because they all look pretty stunned when he's standing there," he said. "If you look carefully, he's our Hargreeves, but he looks a little different. It would be a good guess if we get another season that they have a chance to try to work out their issues. They did try in season 2 to some extent, but obviously that Hargreeves knew nothing about them. And you know, this Hargreeves is an older man, but they have a chance to sort of talk to him again, and hopefully they do better than they did in season 2."

There's also the question of what else season 3 will thematically explore. "Trying to understand their origin is one of the themes we are going to address next year," Blackman continued. "The first season was meet the family. Season 2 was get to know the family. Season 3 is, who are we and where did we come from? What are we as superheroes? [That] is really a story I'd love to think about more in season 3."

Whether the show will continue remains unknown. In the meantime, though, you can read all about the Umbrella Academy season 2 ending on GamesRadar+, and find more of the best Netflix shows to watch right now.