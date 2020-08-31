Ubisoft's Gods & Monsters seemingly renamed to Immortals: Fenyx Rising

New listings on the Taiwanese ratings board suggest Ubisoft's Gods & Monsters has been renamed to Immortals: Fenyx Rising.

As spotted by Gematsu , Immortals: Fenyx Rising was rated for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch. Ubisoft is listed as the game's developer and publisher, and it's far more likely that this is a new name for Gods & Monsters rather than an all-new project.

For starters, the protagonist of Gods & Monsters is a hero named Fenyx, which fits the new title. On top of that, earlier this year , Ubisoft Quebec executive Marc-Alexis Cote confirmed that "much has changed since [E3 2019] in terms of features, tone, art and character design, and even the name of the game." Cote also said that the game will be shown at the end of summer, which suggests a new trailer or demo will be released in the next three weeks.

We haven't seen much of Gods & Monsters since its reveal, barring a developer build which was briefly available on Google Stadia due to a mixup. With its new name seemingly finalized, we'll likely see some movement from Immortals: Fenyx Rising in the months to come. Gods & Monsters was always scheduled to launch this year, so it may still make the cut under its new name. Of course, this being the year of delays – not to mention the year of the PS5 and Xbox Series X , for which Ubisoft is preparing multiple games – there are no guarantees.