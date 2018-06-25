"Two post-credits scenes you can’t afford to miss" – The first reactions to Ant-Man and the Wasp are in

It may have all the makings of another pint-sized adventure, but there are several big reasons why you should go and watch Ant-Man and the Wasp. Don’t believe me? The first reactions to the movie are here and, if you were worried about Marvel Studios hitting a cold streak after Avengers: Infinity War, you can think again.

As expected from Scott Lang and company, Ant-Man and the Wasp aims to bring the funny bone back to the MCU after Thanos broke our hearts. In fact, a big throughline for all the reactions thus far seems to be just how funny it all was.

Ant-Man & The Wasp is crazy fun. Very self-contained, but brimming with energy, and full of cool and creative surprises. Super funny, and the entire cast is wonderful. I had a blast!

Ant-Man and The Wasp is strong on the humor, amazing on the visual effects, creative in size manipulation, and clever in its "villains." Great movie.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is superfun AND has the most Morrissey content of any superhero movie. recommended for both reasons

Dug the heck out of #AntManAndTheWasp. Clever and charming with lots of heart. It's a bit exposition heavy, but otherwise a damn delight. One gag had me laughing so hard I was in tears and the post-credits scene is easily one of Marvel's best.

In a surprise to no one @MrPeytonReed's #AntManAndTheWasp is a ton of fun and had the crowd laughing beginning to end. @MarvelStudios has yet another winner. @Kevfeige makes it look so easy when we all know what he's done is next to impossible.

In fact, a lot of what made the original work seems to have translated well to the sequel. Case in point: Michael Pena rules. Again.

Ant-Man and The Wasp is a lot of fun. At its best when it's almost an over the top silly comedy, less so when it's about the comic booky villain driven moments. Some fantastic miniature/maxature action sequences. @realmichaelpena steals the show again.

Although, in what you could definitely read as a backhanded compliment, the stakes are far, far lower in Ant-Man and the Wasp, with nary a proper villain in sight. It won’t be a deal-breaker for many, but the hunt to find more than one fantastic MCU villain might just continue for a while longer yet.

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP is probably the closest Marvel will ever get to #nicecore. there's no villain! just... mild impediments. And teamwork! I love teamwork.everyone says "quantum" a lot, and then they joke *about* how everyone says "quantum" a lot. fun, funny, and forgettable.

There are two things everyone wants to know about when it comes to each MCU movie: the Stan Lee cameo, and the post-credits scenes. I’ll get to the latter in a moment but there’s a slight tease below on what might be the best appearance from the man behind Marvel yet.

#AntManAndTheWasp is a freaking blast! Absolutely hysterical and the effects a incredible!!! Definitely see it in 3D! Also, my fav Stan Lee cameo ever!

…and as for those post-credits scenes. Yeah, so, they might be the most important ever? If reading the words below doesn’t make you tingle in anticipation then there must be something wrong.

Ant-Man and The Wasp has two post-credits scenes you can't afford to miss.

