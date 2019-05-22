Twisted Metal TV show on the way from PlayStation Productions

It turns out that PlayStation Productions - the newly created studio creating film and screen adaptations of your favorite Sony games - is already at work on a Twisted Metal TV show. The reveal came as Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra spoke to investors at a special event.
"We'll be working more closely with our colleagues at PlayStation through a new production team they have established on the studio lot to move forward on filming television projects based on gaming IP," he said during his presentation.
"We have a TV show we just agreed to get underway that will be developed from IP on PlayStation, it's called Twisted Metal. It's a game that was put out many years ago and we're going to develop a TV series out of that."
He also mentioned the Uncharted adaptation - which will reportedly star Tom Holland - and described it as in "advanced development for a film."
Twisted Metal was first released in 1995 and had players fighting to the death using various weaponised vehicles. David Jaffe - who would later go on to make the original God of War - was one of the designers, and has already offered to help out on the show.
if they want my feedback, thoughts, help, and/or services I'm at their beck and call cause- as y'all know- I think the world of TM is super rich and I'd love to see more done with it besides straight up demo derby (altho that is tons of fun too!:)...May 22, 2019
It sounds like it's early days on the project but if Sony are confident enough to tell investors about it then it's a done deal. Need something to watch while you wait? Luckily we have the 10 best video game movies of all time picked out for you.
