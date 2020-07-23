SDCC 2020: Simon Pegg and Nick Frost go ghost hunting in the first trailer for Amazon's Truth Seekers

Get your night vision goggles at the ready – Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have joined forces with Amazon for new supernatural comedy series Truth Seekers. The pair were on hand to talk about the series at Comic-Con 2020, and even released a trailer amid the SDCC panel.

The eight-episode series will follow a team of part-time paranormal investigators as they travel across the UK in search of evidence of the supernatural. However, it's all fun and games with their homemade gadgets and comedic hijinks until – according to the official synopsis – "they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race." Yikes.

Pegg, Frost, and the rest of the team behind the series revealed a first look at the trailer and key art during their panel today at San Diego Comic-Con@Home. The panel also featured co-creators and writers Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz. An exciting new adventure from the minds that gave us Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, Truth Seekers will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this fall.

Speaking at the panel, Pegg said of his character: "The one dealbreaker for me was that Dave wears a really horrible wig, like a mannequin." See for yourself in the above trailer.

Pegg also spoke about working with Frost, saying: "It's like coming home. It's always cosy on set together. It's very easy... Him being there made it very, very easy. It's like putting on an old smoking jacket."

Frost added: "It's always nice working with Simon... I just like looking on the call sheet and seeing Simon's in, because you know you're going to have a laugh... You get to work with your best mate."

To keep up with more exciting news from SDCC 2020, take a look at our highlights guide and be sure to check back for updates. Here's a link to find out how to watch Comic-Con 2020.