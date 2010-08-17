True Grit hi-res photo released

True Grit , the latest film from the Coen Brothers, is heading into cinemas Stateside this December, and the first hi-res photo from the film has just pitched up online.



The image was previously released as a scuzzy magazine scan, but here we have it in its original, glorious, multi-pixelated splendour.



Showing Jeff Bridges as one-eyed sheriff Rooster and Hailee Steinfeld as 14-year-old Mattie Ross, the pic certainly has us intrigued (just what are they staring at?). Bridges also proves he can pull off an eye-patch and look totally bad-ass (we tried, we failed).



Previously, True Grit was made into a film starring John Wayne in 1969. But the Coen Brothers plan on staying truer to Charles Portis’ original novel than Wayne did way back when.



“I think [the book is] much funnier than the movie was so I think, unfortunately, they lost a lot of humour,” Ethan Coen has said. “It also ends differently than the movie did… [The book's] a lot tougher and more violent than the movie reflects. Which is part of what's interesting about it.”



Click the image below for a larger version...



True Grit opens in the UK on 14 January, 2011.



