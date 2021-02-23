Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 officially heading to Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 is offically heading to Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.



The Switch version of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater is due to launch later in 2021, while the next-gen versions are set to grind onto the new consoles from March 26.



According to the Activision blog, we can expect "improved resolution, spatial audio, high-fidelity atmospherics, and more." On top of that, you'll have the choice of playing at 120FPS/1080p or 60FPS in native 4K on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and upscaled 4K on Xbox Series S.

According to the blog, Deluxe Digital Owners will be able to upgrade their PS4 and Xbox One versions free of charge from March 26, while everyone else will be able to upgrade from a suggested retail price of $10.

Before the official announcement, Tony Hawk took to Twitter and asked Crash Bandicoot to "hook Tony Hawk the game up" after he learned that Crash 4: It's About Time is coming to other platforms.

Just heard #Crash4 is coming to new platforms and I’m kinda jealous. Hey @CrashBandicoot can you hook @TonyHawkTheGame up?February 22, 2021 See more

Not much longer after tweeting this out, a bunch of official accounts started replying to the tweet, with the Crash 4 account asking Activision for some help in making this happen.

"Whoa! Who’s dis? JK let me see what I can do, any help? @Activision", the tweet from Crash reads. Eventually, the official Nintendo of America Twitter account got involved as well, pleading with Crash to "make it happen".

C’mon Crash make it happen for @TonyHawkTheGame!February 22, 2021 See more

It's not a surprise to see a Switch port is now officially in the works, as a leak last year indicated it could be on the way.

Does knowing what new games 2021 are coming this year going to stop us from playing a load more Tony Hawk's if it comes to Switch? No, no it does not.