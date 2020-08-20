Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Nintendo Switch files uncovered in demo code

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 remake on Nintendo Switch could be happening, according to this leak via a new datamine.

Posted by DarthBellic on Twitter, files within the recently released THPS 1 + 2 Warehouse demo reveal input images for all three official control schemes on the Nintendo Switch, including that for the Pro Controller.

Looks like the tony hawk remake is coming to the switch (this was found in the files of the demo along side ui for the joy con grip and pro controller) pic.twitter.com/awndQrLFk4August 19, 2020

Read more (Image credit: Creature Studios) Session captures the pain and difficulty of skateboarding so well, it's almost hard to recommend

It's possible that this data merely confirms that developer Vicarious Visions was experimenting with the possibility of a Switch port internally, before scrapping the project altogether, so we can't take the discovery as guaranteed proof that the game is hitting the platform in the near future.

That said, Activision has form for releasing Switch ports of its remakes within a few months of their original launch, as was the case with the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (which Tony Hawk's Pro Skater developer Vicarious Visions also worked on) and Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

So far, the upcoming sports action sim has been announced for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, but we've reached out to Activision for comment on this newly discovered information and will let you know if we hear anything more.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is launching in just a few weeks' time, on September 4. If you can't wait till then, it also looks like the entire selection of playable characters has leaked online too, though beware that it contains minor spoilers for a few surprise appearances.

For more, check out the biggest new games of 2020 and beyond still on the way, or check out our preview of THPS 1 + 2 Remake below.