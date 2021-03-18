Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy seemingly out now after leak via PS and Microsoft store listing

The Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy is seemingly out now, appearing on both the Microsoft and PlayStation store.

Originally leaked on the Microsoft store earlier this month, the collection "contains all the definitive edition content" from each of the games in the prequel trilogy - 2013's Tomb Raider, 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider, and 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider. That means that as well as the three games themselves, players will have access to extra content, DLC packages, and Season Passes for the relevant games. A full list of all of the content available is featured on each store page.

The Definitive Survivor Trilogy will be available on Xbox One and PS4, with compatibility on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5. While it hasn't been officially announced, the collection appears to have already been released, lining up with the dates on that original leak, and is currently available at a 60% discount until April 2, offering all three games for less than $20.

The timing of the collection's release matches up with both a year of 25th anniversary celebrations for Tomb Raider and the Square Enix Presents showcase due to take place later today. The publisher has already revealed that Lara Croft will feature at the event in some way, so expect more information on the collection there.

Elsewhere, developer Crystal Dynamics has been talking about Lara's future, revealing that the next Tomb Raider game will "unify" the classic games with the series' latest outings. Unfortunately, we're unlikely to get a look at what exactly that means for a while, as the studio "[doesn't] have plans for a major game announcement in the near future.

