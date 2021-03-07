Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy collection has been leaked by the Microsoft store

A "complete" collection of the modern Tomb Raider games was seemingly leaked by the Microsoft store.

Though now deleted, earlier today fans were able to visit a page on the storefront advertising Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy, a bundle that includes Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.

The release date was surprisingly soon – March 18 – and while there was no sign of next-gen enhancements or a price, the bundle was 4K and HDR-ready and seemingly included all DLC packs. I managed to grab a screenshot before the page was deleted:

(Image credit: Microsoft Store)

"Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy is the complete edition of the award-winning Tomb Raider origin games," read the blurb on the Xbox website (thanks, Resetera ) before it was quietly removed.

"This collection contains all the definitive edition content from each critically acclaimed prequel title-Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.

"With all the definitive edition content from each game, this Trilogy promises dozens of hours of breathtaking exploration, challenging puzzle-solving, and survival combat with Lara as she becomes the Tomb Raider she was destined to become."

Though the collection hasn't yet been formally announced, it shouldn't come as a surprise. 2021 marks Tomb Raider's 25th anniversary, and in celebration Square Enix has launched a website chronicling the series' history and teased "franchise announcements" coming later this year, one of which may well turn out to be this bundle.

Square Enix says the anniversary website will focus on a single Tomb Raider game each month with deep-dives, "nostalgic media deep from the archives," new dev interviews and live playthroughs from Crystal Dynamics, and more.

"Over the last 25 years Tomb Raider has become more than a game and Lara Croft has risen to become a cultural icon," said Crystal Dynamics studio head Scot Amos. "We're so proud to be a part of this rich tapestry of adventure, but we recognize the true credit belongs to the fans! The amazing Tomb Raider community has made all of this possible and we look forward to celebrating with them his historic milestone and for many decades to come."