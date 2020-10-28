Tomb Raider 2 release date now unknown after indefinite delay

Tomb Raider 2, the action-adventure sequel starring Alicia Vikander and set to be directed by Ben Wheatley, has been delayed.

Originally set for March 19, the Tomb Raider sequel is now off the schedules completely. What that means for Wheatley, who has just signed on to helm The Meg 2, is unclear.

What is clear, however, is we’ll have an even longer wait to see Lara Croft go hunting for treasures (or locking her butler in the freezer if it’s sticking close to the original Tomb Raider 2). The 2018 original was a modest success – and the sequel was greenlit last year.

The MGM-produced No Time to Die has seemingly led to a knock-on effect elsewhere too. As per Showbiz 411, Respect, the Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson, was aiming for an Oscars campaign.

Now that Bond 25 has shifted back to April, MGM reportedly won’t have the funds to have a swing at awards season in the way that it has hoped. So, it’s moved from January 15 to August 13.

It’s not all bad news for fans of video game adaptations. Lara Croft’s spiritual predecessor, Nathan Drake, is coming to the big screen and will be portrayed by Tom Holland in the Uncharted movie. The actor even shared a first look at the swaggering explorer, while Mark Wahlberg has shown off what appears to be his Sully ‘stache in typical Marky Mark fashion.

If nothing else – at least Alicia Vikander can now get a head start on some of the ridiculous stunts that are sure to feature in the Tomb Raider sequel. Last time, she was thrown down an Olympic whitewater course 25 times without a life raft…

