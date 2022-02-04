Tom Holland wants to see Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man 3

Tom Holland has joined the legions of fans who want to see Andrew Garfield back in the web-slinger's suit for The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

"I would love to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3," Holland told ComicBook.com . "I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to kind of make amends with the character and the studio, you know, to kind of win the general public back."

Holland and Garfield co-starred in last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home , where the multiverse meant their versions of Peter Parker – along with Tobey Maguire's – were able to cross paths. Garfield played the web-slinger in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel T he Amazing Spider-Man 2 , but the third installment of the trilogy was never made.

"That scene where he saved Zendaya, like the fan reactions in the theater, was so spectacular," Holland added, referring to the scene in No Way Home when Garfield's Spider-Man catches a falling MJ (Zendaya), which echoes a moment in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 when Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) falls to her death. "So, should Sony decide to do that? They would have my full support, and obviously, so would Andrew."

Garfield has previously spoken about his willingness to return to the role , as well as his openness to working with Holland and Maguire again. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.