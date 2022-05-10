Tom Hiddleston talks Loki coming out as bi

Tom Hiddleston briefly spoke about Loki's sexuality in an interview with The Guardian.

In episode three of the Marvel spin-off's first season, Loki subtly comes out during a conversation with Sylvie. When asking about his love life, she suggests there that must have been "many would-be princesses or perhaps, another prince," to which Loki replies: "A bit of both. I suspect the same as you."

"I also hope Loki coming out as bisexual was meaningful to people who spotted it," Hiddleston told The Guardian. "It was a small step, and there's definitely further to go. But it was definitely important to all of us."

The God of Mischief is indeed bisexual in the comics, having first confirmed it in Young Avengers #15. Kate Herron, director and showrunner of Loki season one, previously stated that it was important for the show to acknowledge Loki's sexuality and make it an official part of Loki's existence within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"It is a part of who he is and who I am, too," Herron tweeted. "I know this is a small step but I'm happy, my heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in [the] MCU."

LGBTQ+ representation is slowly increasing in the superhero world, with John Cena's Peacemaker coming out at the end of the DC spin-off's first season, and Marvel's Eternals featuring an openly gay hero played by Brian Tyree Henry. Tessa Thompson, whose character Valkyrie becomes ruler of New Asgard in Thor: Love & Thunder, told San Diego Comic Con audiences back in 2019 that the new film would find the Norse superhero as a king "looking for her queen."

