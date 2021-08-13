Tom Hanks builds his dog a robot in first look image from new movie Finch

Everyone knows the story, right? One man and his dog… and the robot he builds to take care of the dog once he dies. Well, that's the premise of Tom Hanks' upcoming movie Finch in which he stars as an inventor who designs a robot to take care of his beloved furry pal.

The apocalypse drama, scooped up by Apple Original Films, is set to bow on Apple TV Plus and has a premiere date of November 5, 2021. The streamer dropped the first image from the film which looks like it's gonna be a sentimental sci-fi tearjerker for the ages. Or maybe that's cause it's got the triple-whammy of Hanks, dogs, and – what's probably gonna be – a kind and compassionate robot. The movie's presented by Amblin Entertainment, Steven Spielberg's company, so that should come as no surprise.

Finch is directed by Game of Thrones' Miguel Sapochnik, and also stars Caleb Landry Jones who, via a motion-capture performance, plays the robot named Jeff.

The official synopsis for the movie reads: "In Finch, a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone."

If that's not enough to make you reach for the tissues in anticipation of a major BOO-HOO sesh, then wait until you hear the rest. In the movie, Hanks plays Finch, "a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can.

"As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive."

Excuse me, just got something in my eye. *sob* Ahem. Finch is scripted by Alien – yes, the 1979 classic – producer Ivor Powell and newcomer Craig Luck. Powell produces the film alongside Kevin Misher, Jack Rapke, and Jacqueline Levine, with Robert Zemeckis, Luck, Sapochnik, Andy Berman, Adam Merims, Jeb Brody, on as executive producers.