Todd McFarlane does his best Jim Lee impression for Scorched #3 tribute to X-Men #1

Legendary comic creator Todd McFarlane is one of the most iconic cover artists of the '90s, and now he's trying his hand at paying homage to one of the best-known comic covers by one of his contemporaries: Jim Lee's wraparound cover for 1991's X-Men #1.

Scorched #3 variant cover (Image credit: Image Comics)

McFarlane and colorist Ulises Arreola have created a variant cover for Spawn team-up book Scorched #3 that places several variants of Spawn in position to echo the composition of Lee's original cover.

McFarlane's own Spider-Man #1 cover received a slew of tributes in recent months from artists paying homage to the image, both in a Batman variant cover for DC, and in a whole collection of Marvel Comics Spider-Man variants.

The original version of Lee's X-Men #1 cover was actually a wraparound image that was broken up into several pieces that formed variant covers for the issue. McFarlane's tribute pays homage to the main cover of X-Men #1, which featured Cyclops and Wolverine, with Magneto on an interior fold-out.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Scorched #3 variant cover also features corner box art celebrating 30 years since the 1992 debut of Spawn, McFarlane's signature creation, which itself pays homage to the similar Marvel Comics 50-year anniversary corner boxes that decorated many of the publisher's 1991 comic releases, including X-Men #1.

As with the original X-Men #1 cover, McFarlane tweets that the Scorched #3 variant will be one of a series of four connecting variants, with the remaining three variants to appear on upcoming issues.

In recent years, McFarlane has once again taken a more active role in his Spawn comic line, expanding the franchise with a second ongoing King Spawn title, while also creating the Scorched team. McFarlane also remains dedicated to producing his own Spawn film, for which actor Jamie Foxx has been signed to the lead role, though the film has yet to enter production.

You can get digital comics anywhere, but for variant covers such as the Scorched #3 tribute to X-Men #1, your best bet is paying a visit to your local comic shop.