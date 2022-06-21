Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands launches on Steam later today

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is launching on Steam later today, 2K and Gearbox Software have revealed in a new press release.

The D&D-themed romp will be available on Valve's storefront at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST later today, so there's not long to wait. You're getting the standard edition option for $59.99 or the Chaotic Great Edition for $79.99. The latter comes with the Dragon Lord pack alongside the Season Pass, which features – sigh – the Butt Stallion cosmetic pack, all four Mirrors of Mystery DLCs, and an extra playable class called the Blightcaller that'll be fully revealed in a future update.

If you've been out of the loop, the Blightcaller is a shamanic elementalist that channels spirits and summons storms to whittle down an enemy's health with poison and elemental damage.

Mirrors of Mystery, meanwhile, is stuffed with more dungeons to explore and "new ways to hunt for loot and cosmetics" as you make your way to the Dragon Lord, who is the big bad of the expansion. You've also got Molten Mirrors, which sees you attempt to break Fyodor the Soul Warden's defences, including "terror-powered turrets, blazing furnaces, and bone-crushing hammers". Naturally, there will be loot.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has enjoyed a solid launch so far, with Take-Two Interactive remarking that the "franchise" will grow for "years to come".

