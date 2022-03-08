Tiny Tina's Wonderlands endgame mode features bunny statues that vomit your favourite loot

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has a roguelite dungeon crawler mode filled with rabbit statues that should help soften the endgame loot grind.

In the trailer below, developer Gearbox introduced the Chaos Chamber. Within that chamber is a portal that'll take your party into a randomized dungeon in which loot, modifiers, and enemies change up every time you play.

Each run will, however, follow a similar format. You'll head through three dungeon rooms, take on a mini-boss, battle through three more rooms, and then take on the run's final boss. At the end of each room, you'll take your choice of two portals which will determine what you'll face in your next challenge.

While you play, you'll earn Crystals, which grant bonus rewards, by completing the bonus objectives in each room. Collect enough Crystals, and you'll be able to activate an altar that grants a Blessing, offering significant buffs to everything from ammo capacity to critical hit damage. Alternatively, you'll be able to take on a Curse, making the game more difficult, but boosting the quality of the loot you'll receive as a reward at the end of the run.

Speaking of loot, you'll be met with a chest full of the stuff after you complete each run. You'll also earn Moon Orbs, an in-game currency that you can use to improve on your favourite gear. Between the orbs and the loot-spewing rabbit statues - icons of Tiny Tina herself - that you can use to fine-tune the gear that you'll be rewarded with, Chaos Chamber is an excellent option for those looking to farm for the end game.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is launching on March 25, and Chaos Chamber will be available straight away.

