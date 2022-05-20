Tiny Tina's Wonderlands dev has "nine AAA games under development"

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands developer has nine AAA currently in development.

The news actually comes from Gearbox's parent company, Embracer Group, which published its Q4 and year end financial report yesterday on May 19. In the report, the parent company reveals that Gearbox currently has "nine AAA games under development."

That's a hell of a lot on the plate for the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands developer. However, it's worth remembering that Gearbox actually has a publishing arm as well as in-house development teams, and Embracer Group didn't elaborate on whether the nine titles were in-house at Gearbox or merely being published by them.

It was only just over a year ago, in February 2021, that Embracer Group acquired Gearbox for the grand total of $1.3 billion. Immediately after, then-Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford claimed that the acquisition allowed the developer to "take a risk" on making a brand new IP, revealing that ideas for new series were already circulating at Gearbox.

So far though, we've seen no sight of this brand new IP, as Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, a continuation of the Borderlands franchise with a tabletop spin, launched earlier this year in 2022. For what we made of Gearbox's latest twist on the looter-shooter formula, check out our full Tiny Tina's Wonderlands review for more.

