ThunderCats Coming Back

The’80s animation revival continues. US broadcaster Cartoon Network revives ThunderCats with an anime flavour

The original show ran for four seasons from 1985 to 1990, featuring the exploits of feline heroes such as Lion-O, Tygra, Cheetera, WilyKit and WilyKat who are forced to flee their homeworld when it comes under attack from the Mutants of Plun-Darr. They find a new home on Third Earth, but the Mutants remain in pursuit.

The new series will combine swords and science with high-stakes battles as good and evil clash for the Stones Of Power, according to The Hollywood Reporter . Warner Bros Animation will partner on the project with Studio 4C, a Japanese animation studio whose credits include The Animatrix , Gotham Knights and Tekkon Kinkreet .

“In addition to being Warner Bros Animation’s first anime series, ThunderCats marks our most ambitious foray yet into fantasy,” says Sam Register, Executive Vice President Of Creative Affairs at WBA. “The realism and dynamic visual style we’ve achieved are sure to thrill viewers, and the cool weapons, vehicles and technology should help the show appeal to a diverse audience.”

While all this ’80s revivalism is in vogue, can we please put in a request for Battle Of The Planets ? Or Space Sentinels ? Or Mysterious Cities Of Gold ? Or (better still) Ulysses 31 (though they can drop Nono if they like, as long as they don’t dare drop the theme tune). But if anyone suggests a Dogtanian remake, mindwipe them immediately…