Thor: Love and Thunder officially adds Russell Crowe to its cast

The Thor: Love and Thunder's cast continues to grow, this time with the addition of Russell Crowe. The report came from Deadline with the additional detail that his role is still top secret, and that the cameo was meant to be a surprise for fans but photographs of Crowe with the cast let the cat out of the bag.

As of this report, Crowe joins Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Karen Gillian, Jamie Alexander, and more in Thor: Love and Thunder's cast.

Crowe fans will note that the actor was just recently announced to be joining The Greatest Beer Run Ever alongside Zac Efron as well. Looks like the actor will remain booked and happy for the next year or so!

Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, will follow the recent comic story of Jane Foster (Portman) picking up Thor's mighty hammer Mjolnir and becoming the hero herself. Foster's run as the hero is complicated and comes at much personal cost, but how exactly Thor: Love and Thunder will handle that narrative remains to be seen. The most we know about the plot so far is solely by confirmation of characters like Nebula (Gillian) and other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as Alexander's return as the much-missed Lady Sif. Waititi himself teased a kind of "Avengers 5" vibe.

There's no trailer for the film just yet, but filming is underway. Given the MCU's past marketing strategy, we can likely expect some teases to head our way later this year.

