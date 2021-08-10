This Skyrim mod gives the Dovahkiin a Breath of the Wild-style paraglider

Skyrim modders have created a working paraglider, taking inspiration from Breath of the Wild in its look and feel.

Just below, you can check out a gameplay snippet of the paraglider mod in action for Skyrim (via PCGamesN). It's a genius little creation by the huge community surrounding Bethesda's classic RPG, and even grants the player full directional control as they're floating through the air with the paraglider.

You can head over to the NexusMods page for the Skyrim's Paraglider mod and download it right now to get exploring. Although you'll need to be running Nemesis in order to make the mod to function as intended by its developers, that's a small ask to introduce a great feature like this to Bethesda's game.

The mod has been an absolute smash-hit success over on the official Skyrim subreddit since it was first unearthed by users last week, amassing nearly 20,000 upvotes in under a week. A paraglider in Skyrim is one of those ideas that sounds so obvious that you can't believe no one's done it before when you first hear of it.

The paraglider mod is not only available for the base version of Skyrim, but also Skyrim Special Edition on consoles, so you can use this with the 2016 remastered version of the game. If this doesn't sound like the perfect excuse to revisit Skyrim, we don't know what is.

