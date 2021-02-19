This Dreams game is basically an indie God of War

Dreams players continue to make the rest of us feel like lazy bums with their incredible creations, and Modi: Son of Thor is no exception. Made by 3D artist Shane Marshall, it's an action-adventure game that looks like an adorable indie take on God of War.

The game was highlighted by Media Molecule as its Pick of the Week, and it's easy to see why. As the young god Modi, players can fight skeletons, use their hammer to platform around, and take on a golem-type boss with lightning and their trusty hammer, all to try and save the people of Asgard.

Marshall has been working on Modi since June 2020, and promised "plenty of updates coming in the very near future" on Twitter.

On Reddit, he also explained a bit more about the process behind releasing the game, and how he was inspired by Mark Cerny, lead system architect for the PS4 and PS5.

"The intent for this release was a kind of Cerny method mentality where I wanted to get a chunk of gameplay that could represent the bigger picture mechanically, but as it turned out there wasn't enough space in this short playthrough to cram in all the mechanics without creating a sea of other issues," he said.

"What I've released today is just a snipped (really a tutorial) of the basics of the game and a more intensive boss fight testing the tools learned. This series of levels was my first real attempt at level design, so be gentle haha *nervous laughter**anxiety raises*. I'm a lot more confident with design now and hope future levels utterly put these to shame."

Dreams was first released in February 2020 and fans quickly showed just what it could do as a game development tool and artistic medium. There's been The Shining's Overlook Hotel, The Room's "Oh, hi Mark" scene, and even fan-made remakes of Fallout 4 and Red Dead Online.

