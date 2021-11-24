This Black Friday gaming laptop deal saves you $1,100 on an RTX 3080 laptop

One of the best Black Friday laptop deals out there will get you an RTX 3080 laptop with a 4K AMOLED screen for one of the best prices we've ever seen. A Gigabyte Aero 15.6" laptop with the powerful GPU is currently just $1,899 at Newegg, a dizzying $1,100 saving off its standard price when you include a $300 rebate.

Even if you're the type of person who always forgets to send in their rebates, the built-in $800 saving is still a remarkable deal for this caliber of laptop, which brings you the best of both worlds with high performance as well as a surprisingly slim form factor.

If the discounted price of $1,899 is still a little high for you, you have a bunch more options to consider. For instance, a Dell G15 Ryzen Edition 15.6 inch RTX 3050 gaming laptop will get you playing at $699.99 at Dell , down from its standard price of $1,018.99. Either option will give you performance that punches way above its price range, the only question is just how much you'd like to spend.

You'll find more info on the discount below, as well as more savings to be found. If you want to broaden your search, make sure you check out our guide to Black Friday gaming laptops as well.

