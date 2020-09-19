These PS5 images show what it looks like on its side

We've finally got some pictures of the PS5 in the wild sitting on its side and good grief, is it a chonky one.

Although the PS5's stats were revealed earlier this week at the PS5 Showcase, those measurements were not the PS5's "largest projections" and did not take account of the optional base. Now, courtesy of a PDF prepared by Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) (thanks, The Verge ), we can finally see what the console looks like when placed horizontally without the glossy PR photography. And it's… well, it's pretty big.

These new images show that the console – while technically able to be laid on its side – doesn't look quite so imposing in this alternate position. Take a look for yourself:

(Image credit: Taiwan’s National Communications Commission (NCC))

(Image credit: Taiwan’s National Communications Commission (NCC))

As Sam summarised for us yesterday, ever since the PS5 design was first revealed, we had a feeling the PS5 dimensions would be hefty at 390mm tall x 260mm deep x 104mm wide (the digital edition comes in at 390mm x 92mm x 260mm).

"That's by far the biggest PlayStation console of all time, and may cause people some issues trying to squeeze it into existing TV units," Sam added.

And in case you wondered, yes, the PS5 edition with the disc drive is bigger than the Xbox Series X's svelter 301mm tall x 151mm wide x 151mm.

In related news, Sony has apologised after thousands of hopeful PS5 owners were unable to secure a pre-order earlier this week, and promises that it will release more consoles to pre-order "over the next few days".

In a message on its social media channels, the company acknowledged the pre-order system "could have been a lot smoother", adding that even more consoles "will be available through the end of the year".

"Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that," Sony said in a tweet posted on the official Twitter channel earlier today. "Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details."

The PS5 price is $499.99 in the US and £449.99 in the UK for the standard console. Meanwhile, the PS5 Digital Edition (no disc-drive here) is set at $399.99 in the US and £359.99 in the UK. Both PlayStation 5 systems will be released on November 12 in the US and November 19 in the UK.