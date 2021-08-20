The Witcher showrunner signs major deal to develop original projects for Netflix

The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has signed a huge deal with Netflix. The agreement spans multiple years and will see Hissrich write and produce scripted series and other creative projects for Netflix alongside her work on The Witcher franchise.

The streamer has struck up similar partnerships with other big names like Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes, who between them have been responsible for Netflix series including The Politician, Halston, and Bridgerton.

"I am so thrilled to have found my home at Netflix, and can’t wait to continue what’s been an incredibly fulfilling creative partnership," Hissirch said in a statement. "While my heart belongs to The Witcher Franchise, I equally look forward to digging in on other exciting projects for their global audience in the years to come."

The Witcher season 2 is coming soon, with eight new episodes coming to Netflix on December 17. And that's not all, either – another prequel, this time in the form of an animated movie titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf , is being released on August 23.

If that wasn't enough, another Witcher prequel is also in the works at Netflix – a live-action series titled The Witcher: Blood Origin. Its cast includes Laurence O'Fuarain, Michelle Yeoh, and Sophia Brown, and filming is due to start in the UK this month.

Prior to her work on The Witcher, Hissrich wrote and produced for the Netflix shows Daredevil, The Defenders, and The Umbrella Academy.