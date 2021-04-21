The Witcher season 2 will be released at the end of 2021, Netflix reveals

The Witcher season 2 now has a release window.

Per Deadline, Netflix's Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos revealed the news in an investor video, announcing that The Witcher would return in Q4 – so that's anytime from October 1 to December 31. It'll be joined by Cobra Kai season 4 and You season 3, as well as movies Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead.

"What happened in the first part of this year was that a lot of the projects that we'd hoped to come out earlier did get pushed because of the post-production delays and Covid delays and we think we'll get back to a much steadier state in the back half of the year, certainly in Q4 where we have the returning seasons of some of our most popular shows like The Witcher and You and Cobra Kai as well as some big tentpole movies that came to market a little slower than we'd hoped like Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead," Sarandos said.

The Witcher season 2 was recently confirmed to be releasing in 2021 by a behind the scenes video. The clip shows off locations for the second season, as well as Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra in costume as Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer respectively. Check it out below.

While not much is known about the plot of the second installment of The Witcher just yet, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich says in the video that season 2 will "dig into The Blood of Elves, and beyond". The Blood of Elves is the second novel in the Witcher book series and sees Geralt take Ciri to Kaer Morhen, which is like a training ground for witchers.

There's no news yet on an exact release date, but while you wait for more from The Continent, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows to find something new to watch.