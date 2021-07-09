The Witcher season 2 gets December release date on Netflix

The Witcher season 2 is coming to Netflix this December.

As revealed during the first panel of the joint Netflix/CD Projekt Red WitcherCon event, The Witcher season 2 release date has been narrowed down to December 17. That means it's set to drop two years after the first season, which launched on Netflix in December 2019.

THE WITCHERSEASON 2DECEMBER 17#WitcherCon pic.twitter.com/HPjeucd1f4July 9, 2021 See more

This might not be a shock to those who have been following along with the recent wave of Netflix news.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed in an investor video that The Witcher season 2, Cobra Kai season 4, and The Rock's Netflix movie, Red Notice, would be coming between October and December 2021.

The episode titles for The Witcher season 2 have also been revealed by Netflix. And they sound ominous.

Roll call: the premiere is called "A Grain of Truth," a reference to the third short story in The Last Wish. There's also "Kaer Morhen", "What is Lost", "Redanian Intelligence", "Turn Your Back", "Dear Friend," "Voleth Meir," and a top-secret finale.

Freya Allan, who plays Ciri on the show, also hinted that we're going to see Ciri training ("she's very determined," Allan says) to become a Witcher in the new season.

The wider world of The Witcher has been making serious moves in recent days. Michelle Yeoh and Sophia Brown have been cast in the Blood Origin spinoff. Yeoh will play a sword-elf by the name of Scian, while Brown is playing the lead, Eile. The British actor takes over from Jodie Turner-Smith, who departed the project due to scheduling conflicts.

