The Walking Dead season 10 trailer and release date revealed at San Diego Comic Con

The Walking Dead season 10 trailer has been unveiled during the show’s big San Diego Comic Con 2019 panel alongside a release date. Promising an escalation of the war between the Whisperers and the survivors’ group, led by Michonne and Daryl, the 4-minute clip (which you can watch above) has us convinced that the show is on an upward tick after the all-round success of The Walking Dead season 9. But nobody’s safe with Alpha and Beta lurking at the borders - and Carol could be next on the hitlist.

Michonne (who kisses Ezekiel and wields Lucille!), of course, features heavily in The Walking Dead season 10 SDCC trailer – but that might not necessarily be a good thing for fans of the sword-wielding character. Danai Gurira is leaving after this season, and the first The Walking Dead season 10 image released earlier this week showed her in grave danger. Is The Walking Dead going to break our hearts all over again?

There’s also a confirmed Walking Dead season 10 release date to mark in your diaries. We already know the show would shuffle back onto our screens in October, but now we have an exact date: October 6. A special look ahead to the upcoming season will premiere on August 11.

The Walking Dead season 10 premieres on Sunday, October 6.

