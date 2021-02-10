The Walking Dead season 10 return date: when are new episodes airing?

The Walking Dead season 10 return date is fast approaching. Yes, season 10. Despite the AMC show airing the tenth season finale in 2020, there are now even more episodes to sink your teeth into.

Confused? We're here to clear everything up in terms of The Walking Dead season 10 release schedule, the release date for all new episodes, and even how to watch the premiere early. So, grab your survivor's kit and shamble on down below: this is everything you need to know about watching The Walking Dead season 10's big return.

(Image credit: AMC)

The Walking Dead season 10 returns for the 17th episode of its current run on Sunday, February 28 in the US. It's set to air at 9pm Eastern.

In the UK, The Walking Dead season 10, episode 17 should air a day later on March 1. Flick on over to Fox's channel to see that.

You can even catch The Walking Dead season 10's new episodes early. AMC Premiere users will have access to each fresh entry the Thursday before it airs on TV. That starts on February 25 with the return premiere.

The Walking Dead season 10 release schedule

(Image credit: AMC)

Sixteen episodes have already aired across 2019 and 2020. Now, we're heading into a third calendar year with The Walking Dead season 10.

Only six episodes are planned, with the show due to air its second 'finale' this April. Here's what the full Walking Dead season 10 release schedule looks like so you can plan ahead with ease.

Beyond that, The Walking Dead season 11 kicks off its bumper endgame with the first half of its 24 episodes starting in 2021. The remaining set will air in 2022.

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 17 – February 28

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 18 – March 7

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 19 – March 14

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 20 – March 21

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 21 – March 28

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 22 (finale) – April 4

