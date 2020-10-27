The Star Wars Holiday Special is a crossover dream: Rey vs. Darth Vader, three Obi-Wans, and more

The Star Wars Holiday Special is coming to Disney Plus shortly and, unlike the original of the same name, this actually sounds like it won’t scar us for life.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer James Waugh said, "The Holiday Special has something you will never see in Star Wars otherwise which is all the characters from across all timelines crashing together. Normally story groups are so concerned about maintaining this amazing galaxy so that it feels cohesive, it was liberating to do this in a way that's charming and fun.”

So, the gloves are off and some dream crossovers – the likes of which previously only seen in the LEGO Star Wars games – can come to life.

Currently confirmed: Rey will be fighting her grandfather’s former apprentice, Darth Vader in one scene, while all three eras of Obi-Wan (presumably Padawan, bearded Ewan McGregor, and Alec Guinness) featuring.

The Star Wars Holiday Special will take place following the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Life Day, the one remaining thread that remains from the original 1978 Holiday Special in a galaxy, far, far away (no, Yaddle doesn’t count), will be celebrated and Rey ends up in a Jedi Temple that pushes her back in time and experiencing several iconic Star Wars moments.

Not long to wait now. Celebrate the festive season with the Star Wars Holiday Special on November 17, only on Disney Plus. And while you wait, be sure to check out the best movies on Disney Plus and the best shows on Disney Plus.