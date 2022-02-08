The Sims 4 is getting a wedding DLC in time for Valentine's Day

The Sims 4 will give players the chance to plan their dream wedding in a new game pack launching next week.

The wedding update includes a ton of customization options to let you nail down the exact vibe you're eyeing for your big day, unlike real weddings where, unfortunately, you do have to invite your third cousin you only met once because they invited you to their wedding, don't you remember?

"The Sims team is committed to continue delivering meaningful content that represents more of our player's lives in an authentic and respectful way, and this game pack offers players the freedom to explore different options to celebrate their Sim's unique love story," EA says in a press release.

The Sims 4: My Wedding Stories' utterly adorable reveal trailer previews some of the ways you can live out your ideal proposal, engagement party, bach parties and/or rehearsal dinner, which you can set up to have toasts, speeches, food, gifts, and dancing. Oh, and be sure to pick the right Sim as your Sim of Honor so you have someone to talk you down when your aunt Sharon decides not to "forever hold her peace."

The Sims 4: My Wedding Stories goes live on Thursday, February 17 at 10am PT / 1pm ET, with an in-depth gameplay preview airing on Wednesday, February 11 over on Twitch and YouTube.

Sims 4 cheats | Best Sims 4 mods | How to get started in The Sims 4 | How to fill out reports in The Sims 4 | How to turn furniture in The Sims 4 | How to age up a toddler in The Sims 4 | How to get more money in The Sims 4 | Sims 4 multiplayer | The Sims 4 relationship cheats | The Sims 4 skill cheats | The Sims 4 free build cheat | The Sims 4 career cheats | The Sims 4 debug cheat