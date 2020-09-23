The PS5 Spider-Man remaster won't be a free upgrade for PS4 players, Sony confirms

Sony has confirmed that the Spider-Man PS5 remaster won't be a free upgrade for those who own Spider-Man PS4.

In a statement to Kotaku , Sony made clear that the Spider-Man PS5 remaster won't be available as a standalone game, meaning the only way to play it will be to buy Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4 or PS5 . "There are no plans currently to offer Marvel's-Spider-Man: Remastered as a standalone. Players with a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4 can purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition to experience Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered on PS5. Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4 also will be backwards compatible on PS5," the statement reads.

So, you can pop your copy of Spider-Man PS4 into your PS5 and it'll run just fine - assuming you have the standard PS5 and not the digital edition, of course - but you'll have to throw down for the remaster. The Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition is the one you'll want, as it includes the Spider-Man remaster and all current DLC packs.

We got our first look at Spider-Man: Miles Morales gameplay during the recent PS5 showcase, and just before that the studio teased the game's stunning visuals on Twitter, writing "Miles Morales PS5 is realized in 4K HDR on PS5. See reflections with ray-tracing, and improved lighting, shadow, and character detail." Watching footage of the game in action, I can't wait to see what the already-gorgeous Spider-Man PS4 looks like in its remastered PS5 form.