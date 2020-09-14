Insomniac shows-off Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5 at 4K HDR with cheeky teaser

Insomniac Games has revealed more information about the graphical upgrade on offer in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. In a tweet last week, the developer offered a few extra details about its upcoming next-gen expansion.

Insomniac announced that Miles Morales’ superpowered jaunt around New York City will be “realized in 4K HDR on PS5.” On top of that souped-up resolution, the developer also confirmed ray-tracing to help enhance the game’s reflections, as well as “improved lighting, shadow, and character detail.”

Not prepared to simply talk the talk, the developers also offered a glimpse at what the improved graphics might look like. A gif shared with the tweet, captured on the PS5, shows Miles walking down a snowy street. On his left, a car’s brake lights reflect off puddles on the street as Christmas lights glimmer in the distance, offering a look at the game’s ray-tracing.

#MilesMoralesPS5 is realized in 4K HDR on PS5. See reflections with ray-tracing, and improved lighting, shadow, and character detail. #SpiderManPS5 pic.twitter.com/1dRaW9505rSeptember 12, 2020

Elsewhere, the level of detail is impressive, with individual snowflakes forming marks on Miles’ coat, and clouds of condensation forming from his breath.

It’s a very brief look, but it suggests that Insomniac might have more to show pretty soon. After the follow-up to Marvel’s Spider-Man was announced earlier this year, there was some confusion as to the exact nature of the game, which has now been confirmed as a standalone title. With a release planned for the end of the year, I’d expect Miles Morales to play a pretty significant role in this week’s upcoming PS5 showcase, so we should have a few more details about the web-slinger’s latest outing pretty soon hopefully including PS5 price and when the PS5 pre-orders will go live.

