Nintendo Switch 2's Welcome Tour is not only a $10 version of PS5's free Astro's Playroom, you also have to buy extra peripherals to 100% it

As if Nintendo charging for the Switch 2 launch game, Welcome Tour, essentially its version of the free PS5 game Astro's Playroom, wasn't bad enough, it turns out you need some expensive extras if you want to 100% it.

Welcome Tour functions as a playable demo and guide to the Switch 2. There are lots of new bells and whistles on the console, like a dedicated chat button and magnetic Joy-Con , so it makes sense to have a game to explain it all.

Spotted by NintendoSoup , even though you can access all 12 of the game's exhibitions, three minigames and one tech demo are only available if you have a USB camera, Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller or Joy-Con 2 charging grip, and a 4K TV or monitor.

Apparently, if you want to attain 100% completion, you'll need to earn three medals in every single minigame, so if you don't have those extras you're out of luck.

I suppose it makes sense that you'd need a 4K TV to test out how it works on the Switch 2, but it feels a bit mean that as well as paying for this explainer, you also need expensive tech to complete it. As long as you're not a die-hard completionist you can always just skip that minigame though. Or do it when you eventually upgrade your setup.

To be fair to Nintendo, it doesn't hide this fact; the information is right there on its website . Still, I can't help but feel like any other company would have at least made the game free.

If you want to upgrade, check out the best 4K TVs for consoles and PCs. We've also got a list of the best 4K monitors for gaming .

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors