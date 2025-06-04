Nintendo Switch 2's Welcome Tour is not only a $10 version of PS5's free Astro's Playroom, you also have to buy extra peripherals to 100% it
C'mon...
As if Nintendo charging for the Switch 2 launch game, Welcome Tour, essentially its version of the free PS5 game Astro's Playroom, wasn't bad enough, it turns out you need some expensive extras if you want to 100% it.
Welcome Tour functions as a playable demo and guide to the Switch 2. There are lots of new bells and whistles on the console, like a dedicated chat button and magnetic Joy-Con, so it makes sense to have a game to explain it all.
Spotted by NintendoSoup, even though you can access all 12 of the game's exhibitions, three minigames and one tech demo are only available if you have a USB camera, Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller or Joy-Con 2 charging grip, and a 4K TV or monitor.
Apparently, if you want to attain 100% completion, you'll need to earn three medals in every single minigame, so if you don't have those extras you're out of luck.
I suppose it makes sense that you'd need a 4K TV to test out how it works on the Switch 2, but it feels a bit mean that as well as paying for this explainer, you also need expensive tech to complete it. As long as you're not a die-hard completionist you can always just skip that minigame though. Or do it when you eventually upgrade your setup.
To be fair to Nintendo, it doesn't hide this fact; the information is right there on its website. Still, I can't help but feel like any other company would have at least made the game free.
If you want to upgrade, check out the best 4K TVs for consoles and PCs. We've also got a list of the best 4K monitors for gaming.
In the meantime, check out all the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games that you can play when the console comes out tomorrow.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
